The Latest: Koroibete extends contract with Rugby Australia

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

1 p.m.

On the eve of his first Rugby World Cup appearance, Marika Koroibete has signed a two-year extension with the Wallabies.

Rugby Australia says Koroibete, who began playing rugby union in 2017 after six seasons in the National Rugby League, including the 2016 grand final with the Melbourne Storm, would stay with the Wallabies and Super Rugby’s Melbourne Rebels until 2021.

Koroibete will start on the left wing in Australia’s World Cup opener against his native Fiji in Sapporo on Saturday. The former Fiji Rugby League international has started 22 of his 24 tests for the Wallabies since 2017, scoring nine tries.

“It was an easy decision to stay with a club that gave me a chance to play the game,” Koroibete said.

Koroibete is from the Fijian village of Naraiyawa, where he grew up on the family farm and didn’t play competitive rugby until his late high school years in Suva.