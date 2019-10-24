The Latest: Kiwis getting a few laughs out of Jones hype

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Thursday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is getting a few laughs out of England coach Eddie Jones’ headline-grabbing comments before their Rugby World Cup semifinal.

Hansen describes Jones as a “hell of a good bloke. Very good coach,” and says he enjoys the “click bait” commentary coming from the other side.

“Eddie and I both know it’s all fair in love and war. And Eddie knows in a time of war that you throw out a bit of distraction.”

Jones has so far this week flagged a spy scandal — without specifically accusing the New Zealand camp — but Hansen says it was all designed for the headline writers.

“Everyone has jumped on it and got the clickbait going,” Hansen said, anticipating more to come.

“There’ll be more tonight. It’s the reason why our press conference is now and his at 5 o’clock,” he said. “It’s been good. We have had a good laugh.”

Hansen announced his 23-man squad on Thursday just before noon, 5 ½ hours before Jones was due to unveil his squad for Saturday’s knockout game at Yokohama. The coaches have been exchanging messages.

“Got a text from him saying ‘How’s it going?’ I replied: ‘Good thanks, Eddie.’ I’m laughing.”