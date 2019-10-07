The Latest: Japan success drawing huge local TV audiences

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 18 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Japan’s last-gasp victory over Samoa on Saturday earned a local record peak TV audience share of 46.1% on NTV channel, World Rugby says.

It is believed the live audience is the biggest of the year in Japan.

The tournament’s fanzones were also packed out: 150,000 people attended to watch Japan on Saturday, surpassing the 130,000 for Japan-Ireland.

With more than 700,000 fans at fanzones so far, the 770,000 pool stage record at the 2015 Rugby World Cup is set to be broken.