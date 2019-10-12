The Latest: Japan-Scotland is on

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 24 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

The Japan-Scotland match is a go.

World Rugby and Rugby World Cup organizers gave the decisive Pool A match the green light after checking Yokohama Stadium and transport infrastructure in the wake of the deadly Typhoon Hagibis.

The game is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. local time.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals. Japan, which has won all of its three pool matches, can reach the quarterfinals for the first time. A huge local TV audience is expected after live audience records were broken when Japan beat Samoa last weekend.

Scotland has to beat Japan to advance.

“The decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of the venue and associated infrastructure on Sunday morning in partnership with the host city,” World Rugby said in a statement. ” World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 organizing committee would like to thank everyone involved for their significant efforts to enable the match to be played as scheduled following one of largest and most powerful typhoons to hit Japan in recent years.”

Spectators are warned that catering and merchandise service will be reduced because of limitations on venue staff after the typhoon.