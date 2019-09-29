The Latest: Japan’s upset win getting plenty of attention

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 10 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

Japan’s shocking win over Ireland at the Rugby World Cup certainly grabbed the host nation’s attention.

World Rugby said although broadcast audiences usually aren’t published for 10 days, indications were that Saturday’s game in Shizuoka attracted a peak domestic audience share of 22.4% in prime time.

More than 120,000 people watched the broadcast at special fanzone live sites across Japan, and total video views on Rugby World Cup’s Japanese Twitter account exceeded 8.2 million.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said the first Rugby World Cup in Asia was making a big impact on and off the field.

“Japan’s victory has excited a nation and captured the imagination of the world,” Beaumont said. “This tournament is big in Japan.”

Jamie Joseph’s Japanese squad rallied from 12-3 down to win 19-12 over an Ireland squad that was ranked No. 1 coming into the tournament. It was the second major upset in as many World Cups for Japan, which beat two-time champion South Africa in England four years ago.

Japan now tops Pool A with two wins from two games, and expectations are rising that Japan will qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time.