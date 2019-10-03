The Latest: Japan makes 3 lineup changes to take on Samoa

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 14 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

6 p.m.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph has made three changes to the starting lineup that shocked Ireland for Saturday’s Pool A match against Samoa.

Backrower Michael Leitch, hooker Atsushi Sakate and lock Wimpie van der Walt will start in favor of Amanaki Mafi, Shota Horie and Luke Thompson.

Shota Horie drops to the bench despite being voted player of the match in Japan’s comeback 19-12 win over an Ireland lineup that had been ranked No. 1 before the World Cup.

Japan can clinch a quarterfinal spot for the first time with another win, after beating Russia in the tournament opener and then upstaging Ireland.

Samoa opened with a win over Russia before losing 34-0 to Scotland.

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Lomano Lemeki, Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch, James Moore, Wimpie van der Walt, Jiwon Koo, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Shota Horie, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Uwe Helu, Hendrik Tui, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Kenki Fukuoka.