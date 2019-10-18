The Latest: Japan makes 1 enforced change to XV for QFs

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Friday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

1 p.m.

Ryohei Yamanaka has replaced William Tupou in an injury-enforced change to Japan’s starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against South Africa on Sunday.

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph said Tupou was treated after a head knock in the 28-21 win over Scotland last weekend. Tupou failed a head injury assessment and has been ruled of selection.

Japan qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time after topping Pool A with four wins, including an upset over an Irish team that was ranked No. 1 before the tournament.

South Africa has won the title twice, but was stung by a shocking loss to Japan in 2015 that was later dubbed the Miracle of Brighton.

Japan starting XV: Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Kenki Fukuoka, Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch (captain), James Moore, Luke Thompson, Jiwon Koo, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki.