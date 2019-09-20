The Latest: Japan leads Russia 12-7 at halftime in opener

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

A pair of tries by right wing Kotaro Matsushima allowed host Japan to lead Russia 12-7 at halftime of their Rugby World Cup match in Tokyo Stadium.

The pair came after the unfancied Russians scored the fastest try in the opening game of any World Cup.

Japan fullback William Tupou shockingly let a high ball bounce in front of him and Russia wing Kirill Golosnitskiy poached it and scored in the fourth minute.

Tupou compensated minutes later when he grabbed Timothy Lafaele’s no-look, pop-up pass just before the center’s face hit the grass. Tupou lobbed the ball to an unmarked Matsushima who scored in the right corner.

Matsushima appeared to score in the same corner in the 35th but video review showed he dropped the ball over the line in the tackle of Russia fullback Vasily Artemyev.

He wasn’t to be denied again though as Matsushima received an overlap from a pass by Ryoto Nakamura and scored a minute before halftime.