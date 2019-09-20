The Latest: Japan beats Russia 30-10 in World Cup opener

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

9:43 p.m.

Winger Kotaro Matsushima became the first Japan player to score a hat trick of tries in the Rugby World Cup as the tournament host beat Russia 30-10 at Tokyo Stadium.

Matsushima could have had a hat trick by halftime but had one disallowed when video showed he dropped the ball over the line reaching out in a tackle.

He scored in the 11th and 39th minutes for Japan to lead 12-7 at halftime, and in the 68th. He has nine tries in seven tests.

Flanker Pieter Labuschagne also dotted down after stripping Russia lock Andrei Ostrikov of the ball and dashing 40 meters.

Russia scored the fastest try in the opening game of any World Cup in the fourth minute through wing Kirill Golosnitskiy.