The Latest: Italy leads Canada 17-0 at halftime in Fukuoka

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 7 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Italy is dominating against Canada and leads 17-0 at halftime in their Pool B match.

After beating Namibia 47-22 in a rather inconsistent performance, Italy has been much better against a Canada side which started the first 15 minutes poorly and then fluffed an easy try.

Italy’s tries came from No. 8 Braam Steyn and lock Dean Budd — the stand-in captain for Sergio Parisse — with flyhalf Tommaso Allan converting both after slotting over an early penalty.

Canada’s most dangerous move around midway through the half ended with a knock-on as No. 8 Tyler Ardron and replacement flanker Matt Heaton botched a basic 2-on-1 attack with Heaton dropping the pass when a try under the crossbar beckoned.

Canada foraged forward again late on in the half, but Italy’s cover tackling and Allan’s kicking out from the back were assured.

Italy ended it on top and came close to adding a third try.