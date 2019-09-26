The Latest: Italy beats Canada 48-7

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 7 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Italy has gone a long way to securing third place in Pool B after crushing group rival Canada 48-7.

The forwards dominated as Italy got another seven tries and another bonus-point win, having done the same in the 47-22 win against Namibia.

Italy led 17-0 at halftime with tries from Steyn and Budd, the stand-in captain for Sergio Parisse.

Flyhalf Tommaso Allan converted them and slotted over an early penalty.

Shortly after the break, Negri grabbed his first try for Italy, converted again by Allan.

A penalty try; one try each from winger Mattia Bellini and replacement prop Federico Zani, and finally a late effort from impressive fullback Matteo Minozzi concluded the rout.

Fullback Andrew Coe got a consolation try for Canada, which lost all four group matches at the last World Cup.

Coach Conor O’Shea’s Italy side has a stranglehold on third spot with a maximum 10 points.

Namibia and Canada need to win twice to have a chance of qualifying — and must beat either defending champion New Zealand or South Africa to do so.

Canada next faces three-time champion New Zealand on Wednesday and Italy faces two-time winner South Africa two days later.