The Latest: Ireland rule out Kearney, Earls against Scotland

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Injured backs Rob Kearney and Keith Earls weren’t risked by Ireland and won’t play against Scotland in their Rugby World Cup opener on Sunday in Yokohama.

That meant four backs were unavailable: Center Robbie Henshaw strained his hamstring in training last weekend and flyhalf Joey Carbery injured his ankle last month in a warmup against Italy.

Garry Ringrose is in midfield with Bundee Aki, Andrew Conway is on the wing opposite Jacob Stockdale, and Jordan Larmour was at fullback.

From the pack which overwhelmed Wales in Dublin in a warmup game two weeks ago, Iain Henderson was at lock in place of newcomer Jean Kleyn, and Peter O’Mahony was back on the blindside flank, bumping CJ Stander to his usual No. 8 spot.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (captain), Cian Healy. Reserves: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Jack Carty, Chris Farrell.