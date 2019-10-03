The Latest: Ireland leads Russia 21-0 at halftime in Pool A

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 14 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Ireland leads Russia 21-0 in a Pool A game in Kobe, rebounding five days after its upset loss to Japan.

As against Japan, Ireland made a great start with a try after 90 seconds for fullback Rob Kearney from a set move, then flanker Peter O’Mahony chased a grubber kick by Jonathan Sexton to score between the posts.

However, Kiril Golonotskiy, Russia’s only try-scorer in this Rugby World Cup, slammed his left knee into a post as he tackled O’Mahony and was carried off.

The match was stop-start for injuries and turnovers, and meandered until Russia lock Bogdan Fedotko was sin-binned for a professional foul, and Ireland used the man advantage to work flanker Rhys Ruddock over off phase play five minutes from halftime.