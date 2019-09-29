The Latest: Injured Conan out of Ireland squad at World Cup

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 10 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Ireland has ruled out No. 8 Jack Conan for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup because of a broken left foot.

Conan was a replacement against Scotland last weekend in his first World Cup match, and was down to start against Japan on Saturday. But in training this week, a teammate stood on his foot and broke it.

Conan, the backup No. 8 since Jamie Heaslip retired in 2017, was wearing a moon boot on his leg as he watched Ireland’s 19-12 loss to Japan in Shizuoka. Coach Joe Schmidt said Conan will be returning home on Sunday. Ireland is yet to name a replacement.

Also, fullback Rob Kearney failed a head injury assessment, and could be in doubt for the Pool A game against Russia on Thursday in Kobe.