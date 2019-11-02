The Latest: Historic moment as Kolisi lifts World Cup

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The Latest at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Siya Kolisi lifted the Rugby World Cup trophy and the fireworks went off.

Kolisi, who last year became the first black player appointed as Springboks captain, is the third South African leader to win rugby’s marquee event. The second man to do it wearing the No. 6 jersey.

Francois Pienaar led South Africa at the 1995 World Cup on home soil and received the trophy from Nelson Mandela, who was wearing a No. 6 Springboks jersey. The South Africans won their second title in 2007, beating England in the final, and have done it again a dozen years later.

The players danced in the background as Kolisi raised the cup.

____

7:55 p.m.

South Africa has beaten England 32-12 to capture its third Rugby World Cup title and produced a first along the way, with winger Makazole Mapimpi scoring a drought-breaking try.

The Springboks won the titles in 1995 against New Zealand and in 2007 against England in try-less finals.

It appeared to be going that way again with the Springboks playing to type and sticking to a physical, forward-dominated game until Mapimpi’s milestone moment in the 67th minute. After the drought-breaker, Cheslin Kolbe stepped inside England captain Owen Farrell and scored on the right wing in the 75th.

Mapimpi was heavily involved in creating the first, taking a pass on the left touchline, and chip kicking ahead for Lukhanyo Am to gather before unloading outside to his unmarked winger.

Handre Pollard, who had scored all of South Africa’s points before then with six penalties, converted both tries.