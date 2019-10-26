The Latest: Hansen says All Blacks ‘were not good enough’

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said his players “were not good enough” in the 19-7 loss to England in the semifinals.

Hansen says “congratulations to England, they played a tremendous game of footy and deserved to win. You cannot give them half a step, but they took it.”

It was a first loss for the All Blacks at a World Cup since 2007.

Hansen, who was assistant coach when New Zealand won the World Cup in 2011 and head coach for the 2015 triumph, says “I am really proud of our team, they have done a tremendous job, but we were not good enough. We take it on the chin, the boys tried their guts out and I am proud of them.”