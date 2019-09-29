The Latest: Georgia wins 33-7 over tired Uruguay in Pool D

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 10 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

Jaba Bregvadze gave Georgian and Japanese fans something to cheer about when he scored a try and set up another with a chip kick to lead his lineup to a 33-7 victory over Uruguay in a Rugby World Cup Pool D game.

Uruguay was coming off an upset win over Fiji on Wednesday and didn’t have the energy to match the physical Georgian lineup, which was overhauled after an opening loss to Wales.

The 32-year-old Bregvadze, who plays in for the Japan-based Sunwolves in Super Rugby and was leading his national team for the first time, secured a bonus point with Georgia’s fourth try when he dived across from a rolling maul in the 52nd minute.

The Georgians had nothing going on in attack six minutes later when the veteran hooker, standing one out from a ruck, decided to chip ahead and then pinned Uruguayan Rodrigo Silva on the tryline, allowing center Giorgi Kveseladze the easiest of tries.

Tedo Abzhandadze converted to make it 33-7 before the hour mark, the Georgians having added three tries after leading 12-7 at the halftime break.

The Georgians will have to regroup quickly for a crucial game against Fiji on Thursday, while Uruguay gets an extra two days off before taking on two-time champion Australia.

The Uruguayans finished with man down after replacement prop Facundo Gattas was red carded for high tackle in the 78th minute.