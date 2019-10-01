The Latest: Georgia makes 11 starting changes for Fiji match

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 12 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Georgia coach Milton Haig has made sweeping changes for the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Fiji on Thursday, keeping only four of the 15 who started in the 33-7 win against Uruguay.

Haig reverts largely back to the side which lost their opening game 43-14 to Wales, with 12 players starting from that match.

Georgia becomes the first Tier 2 side in World Cup history to name three different captains, with center Merab Sharikadze taking the armband after hooker Jaba Bregvadze wore it against Uruguay and prop Mikheil Nariashvili did so against Wales.

Nariashvili is in the starting XV for Thursday’s match at Hanazono Rugby Stadium while Bregvadze — who scored one try and set another one with a deft kick against Uruguay — is on the bench.

Georgia: Soso Matiashvili, Giorgi Kveseladze, David Kacharava, Merab Sharikadze (captain), Alexander Todua, Lasha Khmaladze, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Beka Gorgadze, Mamuka Gorgodze, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Konstantine Mikautadze, Giorgi Nemsadze, Beka Gigashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Mikheil Nariashvili. Reserves: Jaba Bregvadze, Guram Gogichashvili, Levan Chilachava, Otari Giorgadze, Beka Saginadze, Gela Aprasidze, Lasha Malaguradze, Miriani Modebadze.

_____

3:15 p.m.

Flyhalf Jonathan Sexton returns as captain for the first time of an Ireland lineup with 11 changes for the match against Russia after the upset loss to Japan.

Sexton had a thigh complaint and was rested from the game against Japan last Saturday. Regular captain Rory Best and props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong have been rested for Thursday’s game against Russia in Kobe.

Only flanker Peter O’Mahony, center Garry Ringrose, wing Keith Earls, and fullback Rob Kearney have been retained from the starting XV. Ringrose, a try-scorer against Japan, starts a third straight match while Robbie Henshaw is still recovering from a hamstring tear.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Keith Earls, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Luke McGrath; Jordi Murphy, Peter O’Mahony, Rhys Ruddock, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne. Reserves: Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, CJ Stander Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Jordan Larmour.