The Latest: Game of cards as Samoa opens with 34-9 win

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 5 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

Samoa accounted for Russia 34-9 in an incident-packed Rugby World Cup match that featured three yellow cards that could easily have been red.

The difference was in how they managed their yellows on a tropical evening that felt more like Apia than Moscow.

While down to 13 men for eight minutes in the first half, Samoa didn’t concede a point.

While Russia was down a man, it conceded 14.

Fielding the same squad which lost to Japan just four days ago, Russia simply ran out of energy. The Bears ended up missing 44 tackles as Manu Samoa ran free in the second half, scoring five of their six tries.