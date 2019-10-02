The Latest: French pull away late to beat Americans 33-9

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 13 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

France finally broke spirited resistance from the United States with three late tries to win their Rugby World Cup Pool C match 33-9.

The French got five tries and an attacking bonus point, but it was a largely sloppy performance as the U.S. team closed the gap to 12-9 with a little more than 15 minutes left after AJ MacGinty landed his third penalty.

But the French went up a level when it counted.

Center Gael Fickou, replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Serin and replacement prop Jefferson Poirot all scored late to give the result a glossy scoreline France didn’t really deserve.

Ultimately, France’s strong bench made the difference and handed the U.S. Eagles their second defeat after a 45-7 loss to 2003 champion England.

France led 12-6 at halftime, with flyhalf Camille Lopez setting up tries for wingers Yoann Huget and Alivereti Raka with kicks over the defense into the corners.

But the French made too many errors against a competitive U.S. scrum and MacGinty slotted two first-half penalties from in front of the posts.