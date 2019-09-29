The Latest: Francis free to play in England’s next game

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 10 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Piers Francis is free to play in England’s next Rugby World Cup game despite admitting he committed an act of foul play in a high tackle on U.S. fullback Will Hooley early in a group game on Thursday.

After a hearing on Sunday, the disciplinary committee said the England center accepted that he made contact with the head of the opposition ball carrier, and also accepted that a high degree of danger was present.

“The player admitted that he had committed an act of foul play but denied that it reached the red card threshold,” the committee said in a statement, adding that it reviewed video and took evidence from Francis and his lawyer before deciding that the tackle should have resulted in a yellow card.

“Since the threshold for upholding a citing is red card, the committee did not uphold the citing and the player is free to play again immediately.”

England’s next game in Pool C is against Argentina in Tokyo next Saturday.

Dangerous tackles have been getting prominent attention at the tournament.

U.S. flanker John Quill was suspended for the remainder of the pool stage after admitting to a reckless, dangerous tackle in his team’s opening loss to England.

Quill hit England back Owen Farrell with a shoulder charge into his head in the 70th minute, and became the first player to be red-carded at this Rugby World Cup.

Australia winger Reece Hodge and Samoans Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu’u were each banned for three games after being found guilty of making dangerous tackles in earlier games.

Hodge wasn’t punished by game officials for his tackle during Australia’s opening win over Fiji but was later cited. Matu’u and center Lee-Lo were both yellow-carded for their shoulder-led hits to the head of Russia captain Vasily Artemyev within two minutes of each other in Samoa’s opening win.