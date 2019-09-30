The Latest: France to wear armbands for Chirac against US

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 11 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

France’s players will wear black armbands in memory of former French President Jacques Chirac for Wednesday’s match against the United States in Fukuoka.

Chirac died last Thursday at the age of 86. He was president from 1995 to 2007.

The French Rugby Federation said a minute’s silence will be held before the game in agreement with World Rugby.

France called a national day of mourning on Monday and France’s players and staff members observed a minute’s silence before they began their training session.