The Latest: France names reserves for Tonga RWC match

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 15 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

One day after naming his starting XV, France head coach Jacques Brunel has announced his eight reserves for the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Tonga in Kumamoto on Sunday.

Hooker Guilhem Guirado, the longstanding captain, is on the bench for the second consecutive game. He came on at halftime in Wednesday’s 33-9 win against the United States.

Flyhalf Camille Lopez, who set up the first two of France’s five tries in that game, joins him among the reserves.

The four forwards are props Cyril Baille and Emerick Setiano, lock Bernard Le Roux and flanker Yacouba Camara _ who helped to set up France’s fourth try against the U.S. lineup.

The other two backs are scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and center Pierre-Louis Barassi.