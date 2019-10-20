The Latest: France leads Wales 19-10 at halftime in QFs

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Sunday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

France took a 12-0 lead after eight minutes and added a superb third try through Virimi Vakatawa to be 19-10 in front at halftime against Wales in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

Lock Sebastien Vahaamahina burrowed over for a try in the fifth minute before flanker Charles Ollivon finished off an 80-meter move to give France a flying start in Oita.

Wales pulled it back to 12-10 through a breakaway try from flanker Aaron Wainwright and a penalty goal by Dan Biggar, but then had replacement Ross Moriarty sin-binned for a high tackle.

With the Welsh down to 14 men, France took advantage of some open space as Vakatawa sidestepped in from an offload by winger Damian Penaud and dived over for a try in the 31st.

Wales lost center Jonathan Davies to a knee injury on the morning of the match, and has seen No. 8 Josh Navidi go off injured.

The Welsh started out as favorites after beating France in seven of their last eight meetings.