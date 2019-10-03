The Latest: Fiji finally gets win, 45-10 against Georgia

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 14 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Fiji has boosted its flagging Rugby World Cup campaign with seven tries and an attacking bonus point in a 45-10 win against Pool D rival Georgia.

A win for Georgia would have all-but secured third place and qualified it automatically for the 2023 World Cup. Instead, Fiji now moves up to third spot behind Australia and group leader Wales.

After veteran lock Mamuka Gorgodze trimmed Fiji’s lead to 17-10 with Georgia’s only try in the 52nd minute, free-flowing Fiji cut loose.

Waisea Nayacalevu scored Fiji’s only first-half try and fullback Soso Matiashvili’s penalty goal for Georgia made it 7-3 at the interval.

Fiji’s second-half tries came from scrumhalf Frank Lomani, right winger Josua Tuisova, two from left winger Semi Radradra, and one each from flanker Semi Kunatani and replacement lock Apisalome Ratuniyarawa.