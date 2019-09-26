The Latest: Faiva in for injured Morath at flyhalf for Tonga

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 7 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has made several changes to the side to face Argentina on Saturday.

The main one is enforced and sees James Faiva replacing influential flyhalf Kurth Morath, who severely injured his throat in last weekend’s 35-3 loss to England.

Telusa Veainu replaces David Halaifonua at fullback; Viliami Lolohea comes in for Atieli Pakalani on the right wing, and Paul Ngauamo is in for Sosefo Sakalia at hooker.

Halaifonua goes onto the left wing in a positional switch, only the third time he has played there — and 10 years after the first time.

Center Siale Piutau captains the side.

Tonga: Telusa Veainu, Viliami Lolohea, Malietoa Hingano, Siale Piutau (captain), David Halaifonua, James Faiva, Sonatane Takulua; Maama Vaipulu, Zane Kapeli, Sione Kalamafoni, Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi, Ben Tameifuna, Paul Ngauamo, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi. Reserves: Sosefo Sakalia, Vunipola Fifita, Ma’afu Fia, Sitiveni Mafi, Nasi Manu, Leon Fukofuka , Latiume Fosita, Cooper Vuna.