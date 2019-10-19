The Latest: England thumps Australia to reach RWC semifinals

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

England reached the Rugby World Cups semifinals for the first time in 12 years by beating Australia 40-16 for a record-tying win over its bitter rival.

The English outscored Australia by four tries to one in Oita to equal the 24-point margin of victory against Australia from November 2017 at Twickenham. England has now won this fixture a record-extending seven straight times.

Winger Jonny May scored two tries in a three-minute span midway through the first half to put the English 14-3 ahead, a lead they never lost despite it being trimmed to one point soon after halftime by Australia winger Marika Koroibete’s solo try from halfway.

England prop Kyle Sinckler delivered a match-defining contribution, strolling over for a try in an immediate response to Koroibete’s score and then turning over the ball on England’s tryline under fierce pressure 10 minutes later.

Anthony Watson added the fourth try from an intercept, and Owen Farrell’s conversion gave him 20 points for the match with a flawless display from the kicking tee.

The Wallabies failed to reach the semifinals for only the third time in nine editions of the World Cup, and each of their quarterfinal losses have come against England.

England will play either New Zealand or Ireland in Yokohama next Saturday.