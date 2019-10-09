The Latest: England’s Vunipola won’t play if ankle not right

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 20 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

England defense coach John Mitchell says No. 8 Billy Vunipola won’t be risked in the Pool C decider against France if his injured ankle hasn’t healed sufficiently.

Vunipola twisted his left ankle in the win over Argentina and Mitchell says England will “make sure that if there is any risk then we won’t risk him.” Mitchell says Vunipola will “definitely” be fit next week ahead of the quarterfinals.

England and France have both qualified for the quarterfinals. Saturday’s game in Yokohama decides who wins the pool.

Coach Eddie Jones has been questioned over how much he’s played Vunipola recently. Vunipola has started all England’s games at the Rugby World Cup, although he came off at halftime against the Pumas having received treatment on his ankle on the field.

England also has injury concerns over prop Joe Marler and back Jack Nowell — just “niggles” according to Mitchell — while captain Owen Farrell and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie have been ill.

The England-France game could be one of a number affected if Super Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan, as feared, this weekend.

Mitchell says England hasn’t given much thought to the typhoon: “We don’t let that noise enter our preparation.”