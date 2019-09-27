The Latest: England’s Francis cited for dangerous tackle

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 8 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Center Piers Francis has been cited for a dangerous tackle on U.S. fullback Will Hooley early in England’s win over the Americans at the Rugby World Cup.

Tournament organizers said Francis would attend a hearing in Tokyo chaired by New Zealand lawyer Nigel Hampton at a time to be confirmed.

Francis wasn’t punished by the on-field officials for the tackle during Thursday’s game. U.S. flanker John Quill later became the first player to be red carded at the 2019 tournament when he hit England’s Owen Farrell in a high, no-arms tackle in the 70th minute.

Australian winger Reece Hodge has been suspended for three games for making contact with the head of a Fijian rival with his shoulder during the Wallabies’ opening game.