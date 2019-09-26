The Latest: England leads US 19-0 at halftime in Kobe

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 7 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

England leads the United States 19-0 at halftime in Pool C and is dominant across the field at Kobe Misaki Stadium.

The U.S. is hanging on in its first game at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and could be blown away in the second 40.

England’s first of three tries came in the sixth minute when flyhalf George Ford sliced through the line to go in between the posts. England had nearly scored in the left corner before Ford, standing in as captain, made sure.

No. 8 Billy Vunipola added a second try at the back of a rolling maul that went surging over the U.S. line with little resistance. Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie was over from a second rolling maul eight minutes later.

England has had 75% territory in the first half.

The U.S. lost promising 19-year-old prop David Ainu’u after the first scrum in the third minute to what appeared to be a foot or ankle injury.