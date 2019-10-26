The Latest: England leads New Zealand 10-0 at halftime

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

England leads New Zealand 10-0 at halftime of their semifinal match at the Rugby World Cup after scoring the quickest ever try against the All Blacks in the 32-year history of the tournament.

Manu Tuilagi crashed over the line inside two minutes for a try that was converted Owen Farrell in a furious start by the English, playing in their first World Cup semifinal in 12 years.

George Ford then kicked a 40th-minute penalty to stretch the lead.

England’s players pinched two balls at New Zealand lineouts, won a penalty at a scrum, had the better of the breakdown and were delivering some huge hits at International Stadium.

Flanker Sam Underhill was having a huge game and thought he’d scored a try for England in the 25th minute. It went to the TMO and it was scrubbed when flanker Tom Curry was penalized for crossing in the build-up.