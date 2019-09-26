The Latest: England beats US 45-7

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 7 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

England scored seven tries and won 45-7 over the United States, from which a man was sent off.

The U.S. was so nearly the first team to be kept scoreless after 12 games in Japan — it scored its only try through replacement Bryce Campbell nearly two minutes after the final hooter.

The U.S. was the first team to have a player red-carded in this tournament.

Flanker John Quill flattened England’s Owen Farrell in a high, no-arms tackle with 10 minutes to go, provoking a melee that involved nearly every player on the field. Quill was given a straight red after referee Nic Berry checked TV replays. Quill’s the first American to get a red at a Rugby World Cup.

England utterly dominated across the field in Kobe.

England has two wins from two and two bonus points to top Pool C. The U.S. has a hard road ahead in a pool that also contains France, Argentina and Tonga.

Flyhalf George Ford sliced through for the first try. Forwards Billy Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie drove over from rolling mauls within eight minutes of each other. Wing Joe Cokanasiga secured the four-try bonus point early in the second half with the first of his two tries. The other wing, Ruaridh McConnochie, and Lewis Ludlam also crossed.