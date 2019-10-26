The Latest: England beats New Zealand 19-7 in semifinals

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

7 p.m.

England has beaten New Zealand 19-7 in a dominant performance in the Rugby World Cup semifinals, ending the All Blacks’ hopes of an unprecedented third straight title.

The English reached a first final since 2007, and will play either Wales or South Africa.

It was New Zealand’s first loss at the World Cup since the quarterfinals in 2007.

England was never behind after scoring second-minute converted try through center Manu Tuilagi. Flyhalf George Ford kicked four penalties.

New Zealand was overwhelmed in almost every aspect of the game, with even its try coming from an England mistake when Jamie George overthrew at a lineout. Ardie Savea collected and crossed the line.

England goes looking for its second world title, after 2003.