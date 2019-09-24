The Latest: Buydens back for Canada’s opening RWC game

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 5 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Veteran prop Hubert Buydens and winger DTH Van Der Merwe have been selected in the starting lineup for Canada’s opening game against Italy.

They were both also in the team eight years ago when Canada beat Tonga 25-20 — which is Canada’s most recent World Cup win.

At 37 years, 264 days, Buydens is the third-oldest Canadian to feature at a Rugby World Cup after Mark Cardinal and Spencer McTavish.

The 33-year-old Van Der Merwe, meanwhile, will aim to add to his national-record tally of six World Cup tries.

Coach Kingsley Jones kept 11 of the 15 who played in the 20-15 loss to the United States earlier this month.

The four changes see locks Conor Keys and Josh Larsen coming in to the forward pack along with flanker Michael Sheppard.

Nick Blevins is picked at inside center, pushing Ciaran Hearn to the bench.

Backrower Tyler Ardron will lead a rugged pack from No. 8.

Canada: Patrick Parfrey, Jeff Hassler, Ben Lesage, Nick Blevins, DTH Van Der Merwe, Peter Nelson, Gordon McRorie; Tyler Ardron (captain), Lucas Rumball, Michael Sheppard, Josh Larsen, Conor Keys, Matt Tierney, Eric Howard, Hubert Buydens. Reserves: Benoit Piffero, Djustice Duru-Sears, Jake Ilnicki, Luke Campbell, Matt Heaton, Jamie Mackenzie, Ciaran Hearn, Andrew Coe.