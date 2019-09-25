The Latest: Australia’s Hodge suspended for 3 matches

TOKYO (AP) — The latest from Day 6 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Australia winger Reece Hodge has been suspended for three matches for a dangerous tackle on Fiji flanker Peceli Yato.

Hodge will miss the rest of Australia’s pool matches and become available only for the knockout rounds. He can appeal.

After a four-hour hearing in Tokyo, World Rugby said Hodge was found guilty of a reckless high tackle that was worthy of a red card. Hodge was sanctioned on the field at the time.

His shoulder-led, try-saving hit at the head of Yato in the first half last Saturday forced Yato from the field with concussion symptoms. Yato also missed Fiji’s second pool game on Wednesday against Uruguay.