The Latest: Australia makes 13 changes to play Uruguay

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 13 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Australia head coach Michael Cheika has given teenager Jordan Petaia at test debut as one of 13 changes to his starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup Pool D game against Uruguay.

The Wallabies are coming off a 29-25 loss to Six Nation champion Wales last Sunday in a game that likely will decide top spot in the group.

Michael Hooper will play his third game of the tournament, leading a largely second-string XV on Saturday at Oita against the Uruguayans, who opened with an upset win over Fiji but are coming off a loss to Georgia.

The 19-year-old Petaia will start on the left wing, becoming the first Wallaby to make his test debut at a Rugby World Cup since Berrick Barnes in 2007.

In the backline, Nic White and Christian Leali’ifano will combine again in the halves, restoring the pairing that opened the tournament against Fiji, and Tevita Kuridrani will get his first start of the tournament.

Australia: Kurtley Beale, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Matt Toomua, Jordan Petaia, Christian Leali’ifano, Nic White; Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper (captain), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Sekope Kepu, Taniela Tupou, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Will Genia, James O’Connor, Adam Ashley-Cooper.