The Latest: Argentina holds on for 28-12 win over Tonga

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 9 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Three tries from hooker Julian Montoya helped Argentina to a bonus-point 28-12 win over Tonga in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool C game.

Argentina led 28-0, with left winger Santiago Carreras getting the other try and flyhalf Benjamin Urdapilleta converting them all as a rout looked on the cards.

But Tonga hit back with two fine tries from fullback Telusa Veainu, who looked sharp on his return from a nagging foot injury.

Argentina lost its opening game to France and plays group leader England next Saturday, while Tonga faces France the following day.

This was a comfortable win for the Pumas, but the way Tonga got back into the game and pushed hard for a third try late on might concern Argentina coach Mario Ledesma.