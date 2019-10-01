The Latest: American Fry looks forward to France game at RWC

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 12 at the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

Facing France at the Rugby World Cup on Wednesday will have extra importance for veteran United States prop Eric Fry.

The 32-year-old from California has been playing his club rugby in the second-tier Pro D2 league in France with Brittany-based team Vannes since 2016.

“It’s a very special game for me. I’ve been immersed in the culture there,” he said Tuesday. “Going back in three or four weeks, I want to look those guys in the eyes and show them I gave everything I got (and) gave France a run for their money.”

Three-time runner-up France won its opening Pool C match, a 23-21 thriller against Argentina, and is seeking to gain momentum. True to form France still made 12 changes for its second group game — including the entire pack — but Fry is not expecting a lesser challenge.

“Regardless of the front row they’ve put out, they’re always going to be testing us in the scrums. Same with the lineout mauls. It’s something we’re preparing for and we’re going to meet it head on,” he said.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar is expected to be fit and available for Wales’ next Rugby World Cup game against Fiji on Oct. 9.

Wales’ skills coach Neil Jenkins says Biggar ” is symptom-free at the minute.”

“He will be fine. As far as I understand, he will be ready to go by the time we play Fiji,” Jenkins said, “so that’s obviously good news.”

Biggar failed an initial head injury assessment after a try-saving tackle on Semu Kerevi in the 28th-minute of Wales’ 29-25 win over Australia on Sunday.

The win put Six Nations champion Wales on top of Pool D, and ended their 28-year World Cup drought against the Australians.

Biggar has been the starting 10 and Jenkins said “he’s a huge part of our team and the way we like to play the game.”

But Rhys Patchell was calm and assured as Biggar’s replacement, kicking 14 points and holding his nerve as Australia rallied from a 23-8 deficit to get within one point late in the match.

“I think we must not forget how good Rhys Patchell was when he came on, and how good a player he is as well,” Jenkins said. “We are quite lucky to have the strength in depth that we have in our squad.”