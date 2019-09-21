The Latest: Alun Wyn Jones to start fourth RWC for Wales

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Alun Wyn Jones will become the fourth Welshman to play at four Rugby World Cups when he leads the Six Nations champion onto the field for its tournament opening game against Georgia.

The veteran lock will join Gareth Thomas (1995-2007), Stephen Jones (1999-2011) and Gethin Jenkins (2003-2015) in a select group that has featured for Wales in four editions of the global tournament.

Jones is also set to equal Gethin Jenkins’s record of 129 caps for Wales when he starts against Georgia in Toyoto on Monday, in what will be his national record 14th World Cup game.

Wales coach Warren Gatland retained 10 players from the starting XV which lost a warmup game against Ireland before traveling to Japan. Elliot Dee, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, and Leigh Halfpenny started against Ireland in Dublin but have been relegated to the bench.

Alun Wyn Jones, scrumhalf Gareth Davies, flyhalf Dan Biggar and winger George North are the only players returning from Wales’ previous World Cup game — a quarterfinal loss to South Africa in 2015.

Wales: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones (captain) Jake Ball, Tom Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Leigh Halfpenny