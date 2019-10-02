The Latest: All Blacks thrash Canada 63-0 at Rugby World Cup

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 13 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

New Zealand gave Canada a 63-0 thrashing that was expected in the Rugby World Cup.

The gulf in class between the defending champion All Blacks and the last team to qualify for the tournament was always going to be measured by a high score, and the New Zealanders poured eight tries and a penalty try through a defense that missed 46 tackles.

After a first half that turned messy in humid conditions under the Oita Dome, New Zealand sent on replacement scrumhalf Brad Weber and midfielder Ryan Crotty to tidy up the attack, and they turned it on, being ruthlessly entertaining.

Rieko Ioane, trying to find the form to become a regular starter again, glided in for his 24th try in 27 tests after a Jordie Barrett catch and Sonny Bill Williams break. There followed four more tries in the next 16 minutes for New Zealand to race to 63-0.

One of them went to lock Scott Barrett, who joined his brothers Beauden and Jordie as try-scorers, supplementing their milestone as the second trio of brothers to play in the Rugby World Cup after the Vunipola brothers of Tonga in 1995.

There was no more scoring through the last quarter, but only because the pace the All Blacks were playing at was too quick for even themselves, and passes were knocked on or forward. Dominating almost every category and making most of the running, the All Blacks made 15 handling errors. They had more than 60 percent of the ball, and 70 percent of the turf.