The Latest: All Blacks make 11 changes to face Canada

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 11 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

New Zealand has made 11 changes from the starting XV that beat South Africa for its second Pool B match against Canada on Wednesday in Oita.

Only lock Scott Barrett and captain and No. 8 Kieran Read in the forwards, and flyhalf Richie Mo’unga and fullback Beauden Barrett in the backs kept their starting spots after defeating the Springboks 23-13 in Yokohama nine days ago.

The two Barretts are starting with their third brother, Jordie, who is on the right wing. They will be the second trio of brothers to start in a Rugby World Cup match behind the Vunipola brothers in 1995 for Tonga. Elisi and Manu Vunipola started against France, and Fe’ao came off the bench to become the first trio to play in the same game. Four days later, against Scotland they all started.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Richie Mo’unga, TJ Perenara; Kieran Read (captain), Matt Todd, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Angus Ta’avao, Liam Coltman, Atu Moli. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Ardie Savea, Brad Weber, Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith.