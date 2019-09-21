The Latest: All Blacks lead Springboks 17-3 at halftime

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

Defending champion New Zealand led South Africa 17-3 at halftime in their much-anticipated pool match in Yokohama.

The Springboks’ stifling defense kept the All Blacks in check until the second quarter, when the New Zealanders struck twice quickly with imagination and speed to leave the South Africa behind on the scoreboard.

George Bridge and Scott Barrett scored the tries in a three-minute span, both converted by Richie Mo’unga, and the All Blacks looked good to begin their quest for a third successive World Cup triumph with a win over their greatest foe.