The Latest: All Blacks fans at RWC final, but the team isn’t

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The Latest at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

It’s the first final since 2007 that hasn’t included New Zealand. Not that you’d know it in Yokohama.

The streets leading to the International Stadium are filling up with rugby fans and many of them are wearing All Blacks jerseys.

Traveling New Zealanders would have expected to see their team in the final, given the expectations back home and the fact that the All Blacks won rugby’s biggest prize back-to-back in 2011 and ’15.

Instead, they had to make do with the bronze medal after the All Blacks beat Wales 40-17 in the third-place playoff on Friday.