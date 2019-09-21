The Latest: All Blacks beat South Africa 23-13 in Pool game

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

New Zealand straightened the world champion crown on its head and removed any doubt about its status as Rugby World Cup favorite as it overcame South Africa 23-13 in the tournament’s most anticipated pool game.

A resurgent South Africa drew with the All Blacks on their home turf in July and stripped them of the Rugby Championship to make many question whether the New Zealanders had been finally brought back to the field. They also lost the No. 1 ranking they’d held for a decade, but that’s coming back to them after this win that showed off their ruthlessness and depth of skills.