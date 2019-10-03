The Latest: 2 sets of brothers in Samoa’s 23 for Scotland

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 14 (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Samoa selected two sets of brothers in its matchday squad and made six changes to its starting lineup for the Rugby World Cup game against host Japan on Saturday.

Captain and No. 8 Jack Lam is joined by brother Seilala in the XV for the first time for Samoa at a World Cup. Hooker Seilala Lam, prop Jordan Lay and lock Piula Faasalele are all into the pack after the 34-0 drubbing by Scotland in Samoa’s last game in Pool A.

Scrumhalf Dwayne Polataivao is back in the lineup after missing the Scotland game with a head knock and flyhalf Ulupano Seuteni and wing Ah See Tuala are also selected.

Wing Ed Fidow plays after a World Rugby disciplinary committee ruled his red card against Scotland _ after two yellow card offenses _ was sufficient punishment.

If James Lay comes off the bench to follow Jordan, it’ll be the second pair of Samoan brothers to take the field in the game.

Samoa faces a highly-confident Japan team in Toyota after the host nation shocked Ireland in its last game.

Samoa: Tim Nanai-Williams, Ah See Tuala, Alapati Leiua, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polataivao; Jack Lam (captain), TJ Ioane, Chris Vui, Kane Le’aupepe, Piula Faasalele, Michael Alaalatoa, Seilala Lam, Jordan Lay. Reserves: Ray Niuia, Paul Alo-Emile, James Lay, Senio Toleafoa, Josh Tyrell, Pele Cowley, Tusi Pisi, Kieron Fonotia.