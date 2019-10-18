The Latest: 1 coach to say goodbye after RWC quarterfinal

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Friday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

Whatever the outcome of the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between Ireland and New Zealand on Saturday, it will mark the end of a coaching era.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen are both stepping down at the end of this World Cup; for one or the other Saturday’s match will make the end of a major career chapter.

New Zealand-born Schmidt has coached Ireland to unprecedented success — a Six Nations championship and its first-ever win over the All Blacks. Hansen won World Cups as an assistant in 2011 and head coach in 2015.

“Come the final whistle one will go right and one will go left,” Hansen said. “Stage right would be the way to go. We all understand that.

“Sport, like life, is not always fair. Sometimes you’re going to get the rub of the green and sometimes you’re not, but the measure of your character is how you deal with either one of those things when the game is over.”