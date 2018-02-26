South Africa, Wales to play rugby test in Washington DC

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) Washington D.C. will stage its first rugby test between top-tier teams when South Africa and Wales meet in the U.S. capital in June.

The fixture will take place at RFK Stadium on June 2.

It will be Wales’ fifth game on American soil, with the other four coming against the United States.

Article continues below ...

Wales will complete its summer tour with back-to-back tests against Argentina, in San Juan and Santa Fe.