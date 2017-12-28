Scotland prop Berghan to miss 6N opener after 6-week ban

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) Tighthead prop Simon Berghan will miss Scotland’s Six Nations rugby opener in February after receiving a six-week ban for stamping on the head of international teammate Fraser Brown.

Berghan was red-carded for the incident just six minutes into Edinburgh’s Pro14 match against Glasgow last weekend.

A Pro14 disciplinary committee on Thursday reduced the ban from a maximum 12 weeks because Brown wasn’t seriously hurt, and Berghan apologized to Brown.

Article continues below ...

Berghan is free to play the day after Scotland’s match against Wales on Feb. 3 in Cardiff.

He made his debut in the Six Nations this year, and earned his first start last month in the win over Australia.