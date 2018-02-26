Scotland No. 8 Ryan Wilson cited for eye gouging

DUBLIN (AP) Scotland No. 8 Ryan Wilson has been cited for allegedly gouging an English player in their 25-13 win in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Wilson allegedly ”made contact with the eye area of an opponent” in the 37th minute at Murrayfield, according to a World Rugby citing commissioner on Monday.

A Six Nations disciplinary committee will convene a hearing on Wednesday.

Wilson was also involved in the tunnel scuffle with England players before the match.

Scotland, in title contention, has remaining away matches against Ireland and Italy.