Rugby World Cup Glance

RUGBY WORLD CUP=

All Matches in Japan=

All Times GMT=

POOL A=

M W D L F A BP Pts

Ireland 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Japan 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Russia 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Samoa 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Scotland 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0

Friday, Sept. 20 — Japan vs. Russia at Tokyo, 1045

Sunday, Sept. 22 — Ireland vs. Scotland at Yokohama, 0745

Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Russia vs. Samoa at Kumagaya, 1015

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Japan vs. Ireland at Shizuoka, 0715

Monday, Sept. 30 — Scotland vs. Samoa at Kobe, 1015

Thursday, Oct. 3 — Ireland vs. Russia at Kobe, 1015

Saturday, Oct. 5 — Japan vs. Samoa at Toyota, 1030

Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Scotland vs. Russia at Shizuoka, 0715

Saturday, Oct. 12 — Ireland vs. Samoa at Fukuoka, 1045

Sunday, Oct. 13 — Japan vs. Scotland at Yokohama, 1045