Rugby World Cup Glance
RUGBY WORLD CUP=
All Matches in Japan=
All Times GMT=
POOL A=
M W D L F A BP Pts
Ireland 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0
Russia 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0
Samoa 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0
Scotland 0 0 0 0 00 00 0 0
Friday, Sept. 20 — Japan vs. Russia at Tokyo, 1045
Sunday, Sept. 22 — Ireland vs. Scotland at Yokohama, 0745
Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Russia vs. Samoa at Kumagaya, 1015
Saturday, Sept. 28 — Japan vs. Ireland at Shizuoka, 0715
Monday, Sept. 30 — Scotland vs. Samoa at Kobe, 1015
Thursday, Oct. 3 — Ireland vs. Russia at Kobe, 1015
Saturday, Oct. 5 — Japan vs. Samoa at Toyota, 1030
Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Scotland vs. Russia at Shizuoka, 0715
Saturday, Oct. 12 — Ireland vs. Samoa at Fukuoka, 1045
Sunday, Oct. 13 — Japan vs. Scotland at Yokohama, 1045